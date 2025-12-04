Newcastle star unhappy with squad role

Fabian Schar celebrates a goal for Newcastle (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has opened up about his current situation and made it clear he’s not happy with just being a squad player at St James’ Park.

The experienced Switzerland international has mostly been a pretty key part of Eddie Howe’s squad in recent times, but it seems that’s no longer the case now.

As quoted by the Daily Express, Schar is clearly not happy with being in and out of the team so far this season.

Fabian Schar on his struggles with Newcastle squad player role

“Being on the bench has been quite difficult actually,” he said.

“It wasn’t an easy situation. I think I did pretty well at the start of the season. Then I had the concussion, out for three games, and I hadn’t done anything wrong or played bad – but it’s very hard to get back in the team.

“It’s very difficult, it was a new situation which has never been the case in the last four years. A lot of things which were new and not easy.

“It’s something I know will happen because I’m getting older but I don’t want it to happen. I still feel I can bring a lot to the team.

“I just want to be on the pitch and do the same thing I’ve tried to do over the last seven years and leave my heart on the pitch.”

Fabian Schar says Eddie Howe knows he’s not happy

Schar went on to say that he showed his frustration a bit when he got the chance to play for Newcastle against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

The 33-year-old added that Howe knows how he feels about his current situation.

“I think I showed my frustrations a little bit,” he added. “Obviously the gaffer knew I wasn’t happy but I tried to stay calm and just train well. I knew I’d get another chance – it was more from how everything happened.

“The concussion, being out for a few games, that was hard to accept how everything actually happened.

“I’m not stupid, we have a lot of quality in the squad, we’ve brought younger players in. But as long as I can, I know I’ll be able to help the team. I can still add something to the team.

“Then I played in the Carabao Cup and scored, so I always tried to stay positive and contribute. When you’re on the pitch you have to try and deliver and I think I’ve done that.”