"What are you doing", "Nightmare for Maresca" - Gary Neville questions Chelsea tactics vs Leeds

Enzo Maresca reacts during Chelsea's defeat vs Leeds United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville questioned Chelsea‘s defenders trying to play out from the back like they did in their 3-1 defeat away to Leeds United last night.

The Blues were really poor at Elland Road just a few days after they earned an impressive draw at home to Arsenal when they played much of the game with ten men.

Neville, speaking after the game, as quoted by the Metro, singled out the defence and the goalkeeper for constantly being bullied by the Leeds attack throughout the game.

That was all the more evident when their strange passing approach gifted Leeds the third goal, an easy finish for Dominic Calvert-Lewin after really poor play from Enzo Maresca’s side.

Gary Neville questions Chelsea approach vs Leeds

“It’s a nightmare for Maresca, a dream for Leeds,” Neville said during commentary.

“The centre backs on the ball have been sloppy all night. I’m not sure if Gusto’s pass to Chalobah is the right one, you just have to welly it up the pitch.

“What are you doing trying to control it and play it back in there? And Sanchez… it is difficult for him.

“That front two for Leeds have beat Chelsea up for 72 minutes.

“What a mess. Chelsea’s defenders have been poor on the ball all night, playing it in their own six yard box to each other.”

Can Chelsea bounce back and stay in the title race?

As impressive as Chelsea have been at times this season, particularly with that well-earned draw with Arsenal and victory over Barcelona last week, they’ve just been too inconsistent.

Maresca seems to be slowly taking this team forward, but results like last night against Leeds also show some of the weaknesses that remain in this squad.

CFC might still need one or two defensive signings and a new goalkeeper before they can really be considered solid enough to properly challenge for the title.