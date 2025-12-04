"I got a message" - Ian Wright provides Laura Woods update after helping her when she collapsed on air

Laura Woods and Ian Wright (Photo by Carl Recine, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and England star Ian Wright has spoken out on Laura Woods after the presenter collapsed on air while they were on media duties together earlier this week.

Wright and Woods were on air together covering the Lionesses, before Woods suddenly appeared to faint, with Wright needing to catch her and help her back to her feet before ITV cut to an ad break.

Woods herself posted on social media later that evening to clarify that she was alright, and Wright himself has now also spoken about the incident.

The Gunners legend explained on The Overlap that Woods messaged him to say she was fine, though he found the incident pretty worrying in the moment.

Ian Wright on Laura Woods collapsing on air

“She’s fine. I got a message from her this morning,” Wright said.

“It was worrying at the time but she’s fine. People have been really nice about it. I’m glad she’s okay.”

Fellow pundit Roy Keane joked: “I’m guessing she’s not the first woman to fall into your arms Ian. That’s just your knack.

“She’s okay and that’s all that matters, that’s the most important thing, obviously. You’ll get a knighthood or an award for that, Wrighty.”

When could Laura Woods return?

It’s not yet clear when we’ll be seeing Woods back on our tellies again, but it seems likely that this incident isn’t serious enough to warrant any particularly significant time off.

Woods is a regular for ITV and has also presented Champions League matches TNT Sports, having initially made her breakthrough as a host on radio station talkSPORT.

For fans looking ahead at upcoming games and perhaps wondering how to buy Inter Milan vs Liverpool tickets, they'll possibly get to see Woods and co. in the flesh if she's on duty at that game.

There are other big European games coming up such as Real Madrid vs Manchester City, and Woods will no doubt hope to be involved with as many of them as possible.