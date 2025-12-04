Decision made: Liverpool & Arsenal handed huge transfer opportunity by PL club

Jean-Philippe Mateta warming up for Crystal Palace (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly open to selling Jean-Philippe Mateta to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer in what is surely a boost for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The in-form French striker has shone at Selhurst Park but is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in 2027.

This has Palace chiefs concerned about another Marc Guehi situation, according to the Sun, so the club would be ready to cash in now to avoid losing Mateta on a free.

As previously reported, it’s understood that Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs keeping an eye on Mateta‘s situation, so this looks like a real boost to their hopes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer opportunity for Liverpool and Arsenal

It remains to be seen what kind of asking price Palace might set for Mateta, but their negotiating power is surely limited at this point.

The 28-year-old will be just a year away from the end of his contract in a few months, so the Eagles probably need to be realistic about their demands in upcoming transfer windows.

It’s not often you see proven quality players like this becoming available on the cheap, so it will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal really end up going for Mateta as a priority.

Do Liverpool and Arsenal need Mateta?

Liverpool are enduring a frustrating season, so there could be a role for an experienced goal-scorer like Mateta in Arne Slot’s squad.

It’s been a slow start from Alexander Isak, while the goals have dried up for Mohamed Salah, so perhaps Mateta could come in and provide that goal threat that LFC are lacking.

Jean-Philippe Mateta Games Goals 2023/24 39 19 2024/25 46 17 2025/26 21 9

Arsenal, meanwhile, are yet to see the best of Viktor Gyokeres, so might want another option in that position even if Mikel Merino has filled in surprisingly well as a makeshift centre-forward.

Mateta boasts a fine record in the Premier League so could be a smart addition even if his age means he wouldn’t be the most long-term option.