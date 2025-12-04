Exclusive: Hughes & Edwards eyeing Liverpool manager target they think could be the next Klopp

Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are both understood to be seriously considering Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner as a replacement for Arne Slot.

There have not yet been any talks with Glasner, who is also being monitored by Manchester United, but he’s someone who’s strongly appreciated inside Anfield.

Slot remains safe for the time being, but is under growing pressure at Liverpool after an awful run of form at the start of this season.

If things don’t improve soon, the club would be prepared to make a decision, and sources close to the situation believe Glasner is the preferred candidate to take over.

Liverpool see Oliver Glasner as similar to Jurgen Klopp

Glasner has worked wonders with Palace, delivering the club its first ever trophy last season with victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Eagles continue to make great strides under the Austrian tactician, and sources claim that Hughes and Edwards see him as someone who shares a lot of similarities with LFC legend Jurgen Klopp.

Glasner has certainly over-achieved during his time at Selhurst Park, and that could bode well for him if he is to make the step up to a bigger club where the expectations would be very different.

Is it time for Oliver Glasner to replace Arne Slot?

Slot delivered the Premier League title in his first season in charge of Liverpool, but things have quickly turned sour this season.

The Dutch tactician seems to have no answers to this alarming slump, with Liverpool winning only four times in their last 14 games in all competitions.

Recent embarrassing results include heavy home defeats to Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven, with their only win in their last five games being against relegation battlers West Ham.

Man United to step up Oliver Glasner pursuit

Glasner could also be a useful option for United to consider right now after a dip in their performances in the last few games.

Things were looking up for the Red Devils when they went on a run of three games in a row, which included a 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Anfield.

Ruben Amorim will surely be under pressure again, however, as his side are now on a run of just one win from their last five, which included a draw at home to West Ham tonight and a defeat at home to ten-man Everton last week.

It’s understood that the club could now step up efforts to land Glasner as their replacement for Amorim, so if Liverpool also decide to make a change then they may have to move fast.