Man United sent scouts to monitor midfielder but face Real Madrid competition

Manchester United have intensified their interest in young Greek midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, sending scouts to monitor the 19-year-old during his club’s 4-3 UEFA Champions League draw with Real Madrid on November 26.

According to Daily Mail, along with Man United, Real Madrid are also interested in a move for the young midfielder.

Mouzakitis, born December 25, 2006 in Athens, came through the youth ranks at Olympiacos, joining their academy at a young age. He made steady progress through the youth levels before breaking into the senior squad last season.

Despite his age, he’s already earned senior caps for the Greece national team, a clear sign of how highly he’s rated nationally.

Christos Mouzakitis is making good progress

On the club front, Mouzakitis has gradually become a regular fixture for Olympiacos, making more than 50 senior appearances and earning acclaim for his composure and ability to drive play from midfield.

Despite being in his teens, he already shows maturity in his tactical decisions and adaptability across midfield roles. His performances in both domestic league and continental competitions have drawn international praise.

But Man United won’t have the field to themselves. Interest in Mouzakitis extends across Europe.

Real Madrid have reportedly weighed up a bid of around £25 million for the midfielder.

Man United face competition from top clubs

Meanwhile, other European clubs, including sides from Italy, Spain and Germany, are tracking him closely, attracted by his potential and relatively modest market value.

If Man United decides to proceed, the most likely window for a move would be the summer of 2026, giving them time to build around him, integrate him carefully, and avoid price inflation.

For Mouzakitis, the decision will be significant. A move to a club like United would offer a platform to grow among top-level players and compete regularly at the highest level.

