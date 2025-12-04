“Logically…” – Expert gives Man United hope of winning race to sign “special” winger

Said El Mala celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Ragnar Ache (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking like a logical fit for exciting young FC Cologne winger Said El Mala.

The talented 19-year-old is being majorly talked up as the next big thing in German football, and it could be that Man Utd will be one to watch when it comes to winning the race for his signature.

It’s not clear if El Mala will be moving that soon, but it certainly seems like it’s going to be tricky for Cologne to keep hold of such an exciting talent.

El Mala has five goals and two assists in 12 games so far this season, and this has recently seen the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City linked with him by Football Insider.

Said El Mala transfer situation explained

Now there’s been further insight into El Mala’s situation by European football expert Andy Brassell, who spoke to talkSPORT about United being a sensible choice for the German wonderkid’s next move.

“He’s special. He’s one in a million. So he’s one of those players,” Brassell said.

“It’s so easy for him to win you over because he’s such a natural, because he’s got such confidence.”

He added: “I always tend to err on the side that players would be better to stick around for a year. But when you’re offered a big move, I mean, there’s normally only one response.

“You don’t really look at Manchester United and say there is a great place for a young player to develop. But if you’re looking at where he would fit logically, United is the most sensible one out of those, I think.

“Liverpool are obviously in a state of flux at the moment, and you wonder how much football he would actually play there.

” City have wide players absolutely to die for at the moment. So you wonder how much he would play there. United is maybe the obvious one.”

How Said El Mala could fit in at Manchester United

El Mala certainly looks like he could be an important addition to this United side, with Ruben Amorim looking in need of more spark in his front three.

The Red Devils signed an entire new front three this summer as Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Bryan Mbeumo all joined.

However, so far only the latter of those three has really impressed, so there could be room for El Mala to come in and give MUFC something on the opposite side.