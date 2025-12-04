"He's not happy" - Dressing room source on Mohamed Salah transfer plans after Liverpool snub

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah is not happy with his situation at Liverpool after being dropped by manager Arne Slot for the team’s last two Premier League games in a row.

As first reported here in my exclusive for the Daily Briefing, Salah is remaining professional and there has not been any kind of dressing room row.

However, sources have suggested that the Egypt international is now only more likely to leave Anfield in January, with clubs from Saudi Arabia and the MLS likely to move for him.

Liverpool dressing room sources on Mohamed Salah’s transfer situation

“It’s hard to see anything other than Salah leaving if the situation doesn’t change,” one source said. “He’s not happy about the situation. He’ll always be professional about it, but I don’t see him spending six more months on the bench, and we know there’ll be interest.”

“There hasn’t been any decision yet,” one source countered. “Let’s see where we are in a few weeks”.

Salah only signed a new contract in the summer after turning down Saudi clubs, but things can change quickly in football and it’s clear the 33-year-old surely won’t put up with this current situation for much longer.

Should Liverpool keep Salah out of the team?

Sources also indicated that the rest of the LFC team feel Salah being out of the team might be helping the overall balance of the side.

However, it’s also not yet confirmed if Slot will continue to leave Salah on the bench, so it could be that he’ll be back in the starting line up for the next game and still have a role to play even if it will now surely be harder for him to play 90 minutes every few days.

Salah is a legendary figure at Liverpool and it’s a shame to see him struggling, but it perhaps seems a bit premature to write him off just yet.

Still, it’s also inevitable that this current situation has led to serious uncertainty.