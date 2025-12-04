‘He’s the best player in the league’ – Pundit praises Arsenal star after another brilliant display

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Football pundit Stephen Warnock has called Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice the ‘best player in the league’.

The England international midfielder has been one of the best players for the Gunners this season and his influence can be seen in every match.

The versatile midfielder not only helps the club in the defensive department of the game but also helps his team build attacks.

In their latest win against Brentford in the Premier League, Rice once again showed his quality and further cemented his status as one of the best players in the league in his position.

Declan Rice has been a huge success at Arsenal

Signed from West Ham United in a club record move, Rice has repaid the faith shown in him by manager Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans.

Having finished second in the Premier League for three seasons in a row, Rice is now going the extra mile to help the Gunners win the league title this season.

Warnock was full of praise for Arteta following the win against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

‘I could pick out of a lot of the Arsenal team when it comes to who I think has been the best this season, but Declan Rice has been outstanding,’ ex-Premier League defender Warnock told WhichBookie, as reported by Metro.

‘He’s the best player in the league at the moment. He’s been phenomenal this season and it suits him playing higher up the pitch.

‘He was a bit frustrated when playing deeper as a six last season, but now he’s got some more freedom.’

Rice has transformed into a world class midfielder

Rice has added more to his game this season. His set-piece quality and his ability to take long throws have really added a new dimension to Arsenal.

He has helped the club to create new ways of scoring goals, something they have excelled at in recent seasons.

Rice was named Men’s Player of the Year at the Football Supporters’ Association Awards this week, another proof of his brilliant, consistent performances for his club as well as his country.

If the Gunners are to achieve something this season, his performance and availability will be key for Arteta.

