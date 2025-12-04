Report: Tottenham target move for two in-demand Premier League midfielders

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for a major midfield rebuild next summer, with reports suggesting the North London club plan to spend big on two of the Premier League’s most promising young talents, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs view the pair as central to a long-term revamp of their midfield as they look to inject youth, energy, and creativity into a squad that has faltered under Thomas Frank.

Tottenham’s recent struggles in the Premier League, five games without a win, have exposed glaring weaknesses in the middle of the park.

Injuries, inconsistency, and a lack of dynamism have hampered their build-up play, leaving Frank searching for new solutions.

Thomas Frank has struggled with his midfield

Frank’s appointment from Brentford was meant to bring tactical organisation and control, but the lack of balance and attacking drive in midfield has quickly become a major concern.

Spurs’ hierarchy, led by sporting director Johan Lange, are reportedly determined to address those deficiencies through the transfer market.

Baleba, 21, has been one of Brighton’s best performers since his move from Lille in 2023.

He is known for his strong ball-carrying ability and impressive composure under pressure.

Given Brighton’s well-documented success in maximising player value, as seen with Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, Tottenham know securing his signature won’t come cheap.

Meanwhile, Wharton is also someone who is being chased by all the top clubs in England including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Wharton’s value has soared in recent months and increasing competition in his services will only make it difficult for the north London club to sign them.

Tottenham plan ambitiou double midfield move

If Tottenham are serious about both signings, the club could be looking at a club record move to bring them to the club.

The club’s midfield, once defined by experience and discipline, now needs youth and technical dynamism to match Frank’s evolving philosophy.

With pressure mounting on Frank to turn the team’s form around, and fans demanding more creativity and control, a move for them could be made next year. Whether they will join Spurs or wait for other clubs is a different matter.

