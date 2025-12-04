Roy Keane makes emphatic Premier League title prediction after Arsenal & Chelsea results

(Photo by: The Overlap Youtube)

Former Manchester United midfielder and seven time Premier League title winner Roy Keane has backed Arsenal to win the league this season.

The Gunners continued their brilliant form this season by beating Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka were on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The win became more important for the Gunners because Chelsea lost against Leeds United at Elland Road, increasing Arsenal’s lead over the Blues in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City, after their dramatic 5-4 win against Fulham, closed the gap to two points over Arsenal.

Roy Keane names Arsenal as title favourites

However, a win against Brentford extended Arsenal’s lead back to five points once again, prompting Keane to claim that the title race is ‘over’ already.

While talking to Arsenal legend Ian Wright on The Overlap, Keane said:

‘Your lot have got to win it. You’ve got to win the league this season.’

‘The league is over. It’s over. The league is over.’

Gunners have been the most consistent team

The Gunners are favourites to win the league and it appears like everything is going their way at the moment.

The defeat that Chelsea suffered against Leeds United has opened up a nine point gap between the Blues and Arteta’s team.

Not only do the Gunners have the depth in the squad but they have quality to perform when it matters the most.

If Viktor Gyokeres is unavailable, Merino contributes with goals. If William Saliba and Gabriel get injured, they have Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera to take care of the defensive duties.

As it stands, only City can challenge them for the league but their weakness in defense might harm their chances of winning the league this season.

