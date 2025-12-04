“I spoke with him” – Ruben Amorim confirms he spoke with struggling Man United star

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has offered his full backing to defender Leny Yoro, who endured a difficult outing in his latest appearance for the club against Crystal Palace.

The young French defender conceded a penalty which lead to Palace taking the lead at Selhurst Park.

Although Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount scored for the Red Devils to win the game for Amorim’s team but it was Yoro’s poor performance that worried the Portuguese manager.

The physicality and pace of English football have posed new challenges for the defender and Yoro’s recent error has drawn some media attention.

Ruben Amorim has backed Leny Yoro

Amorim, though, was quick to diffuse any criticism and redirect the narrative toward patience and growth.

Speaking ahead of the match against West Ham United, he said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“I spoke with him because he makes a mistake and struggles. He wants to do everything so well”.

“He’s growing with games and setbacks, it’s not easy for a young guy. He knows it wasn’t his best game”.

Man United defender needs to improve his form

Yoro is still a young defender who is learning the game, even though United paid a huge sum for his transfer and fought off competition from Real Madrid.

Amorim made the right decision to take off Yoro in the match against Palace as not only was he struggling but the manager wanted to protect the young centre-back.

There is no question about his talent but what he needs is time to develop his game and add pace and physicality to his defensive arsenal.

Along with that, Yoro needs a partner in defense who can form a strong bond with him and guide him through difficult times.

