Sky reporter: Arsenal interest is concrete in €70 million left winger

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of 20-year-old winger Jean-Mattéo Bahoya from Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners have ‘concrete interest’ in the Bundesliga left winger.

Frankfurt have already been informed that Arsenal may move for Bahoya next summer. But don’t expect it to be cheap. Frankfurt’s have placed a steep price tag of up to €70 million million on their young star.

Bahoya is a 20-year-old French winger with impressive pace and versatility. Standing at 1.80 m, he can play on the left wing, as an attacking midfielder, or even support as a centre-forward when needed.

Bahoya has impressed in the Bundesliga

Bahoya began his development in France, rising through the youth systems at Angers SCO before earning his first professional contract.

In January 2024, he completed a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, and since then, has shown flashes of the potential that attracted attention across Europe.

Among Bundesliga talents, Bahoya has drawn attention for his blistering pace, reportedly reaching speeds over 37 km/h, making him one of the league’s fastest players.

Bahoya represents exactly the kind of high-upside signing that clubs like Arsenal prize, a long-term investment who could develop into a top winger under the right guidance.

Arsenal want Bahoya to add attacking depth

Arsenal see Bahoya as a future investment and someone who can add depth to their wide attacking options.

The Gunners have invested heavily in the squad and due to their successful summer transfer window, they are now the favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta continues to be backed by the board and their next young star could be the Bundesliga winger.

