"What are you talking about?" - Ian Wright reacts to Thomas Frank's Chelsea & Man Utd comments

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has been criticised by Arsenal legend Ian Wright for the way he spoke about being interviewed for the Chelsea and Manchester United jobs.

The Danish tactician, who ended up leaving Brentford to take over at Spurs this summer, was highly regarded at his former club and this clearly led to a lot of interest from bigger names.

Frank himself opened up in his book about being slightly overawed after speaking with both Chelsea and Man Utd in the same day.

Wright admits he can understand that feeling but says that, while he appreciates Frank’s honest style, it’s probably not the kind of thing you can get away with as Tottenham manager.

Ian Wright reacts to Thomas Frank’s Chelsea and Man United job comments

Speaking on The Overlap today, Wright responded to Gary Neville reading out those comments from Frank’s book.

“The thing with Thomas Frank, and what you do like about him is there’s an honesty … about him,” Wright said.

He added: “Maybe being at Brentford, you know, you can say certain things that don’t carry so far, but then you go to Tottenham, you say something, like it starts to feel like, whoa, what are you talking about? You need to … and I think that he’s probably adjusting to the to the size of the club.”

Thomas Frank struggling at Tottenham

Frank might not have attracted such negative attention if he’d made a better start to life as Tottenham manager, but the fact is it’s been pretty underwhelming for him so far.

Thomas Frank Games Wins Draws Losses Brentford 317 132 77 108 Tottenham 22 8 7 7

The 52-year-old did a hugely impressive job at Brentford, but the expectations at Spurs are different, and it seems he’s struggling to have a positive impact.

The north Londoners are currently in 11th place in the Premier League table and 16th in the Champions League, so there’s a lot of room for improvement.