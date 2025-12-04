Tottenham shortlist replacement of Vicario as interest increases in the goalkeeper

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Italian clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan are reportedly setting their sights on Guglielmo Vicario, the unsettled No. 1 at Tottenham, as both search for a long-term goalkeeper solution this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the 29-year-old Italian is now firmly in their transfer plans, with Spurs already identifying potential replacements.

Since joining Tottenham in 2023 from Empoli, Vicario has had mixed fortunes.

The towering 1.94 m goalkeeper has produced moments of excellent shot-stopping and leadership, in fact, he featured prominently in Spurs’ 2024-25 Europa League campaign and contributed to their continental success.

But a string of recent high-profile errors, including a costly clearance blunder in a 2–1 home loss to Fulham, have tested both fan patience and the club’s confidence in him.

Vicario is struggling at Tottenham

The same mistake sparked audible boos from supporters and forced his manager to publicly defend him.

With pressure mounting, Vicario is reportedly open to a return to Italy. Sources suggest that a move to Serie A, with either Inter Milan or AC Milan, is being seriously considered at the end of the season, offering both player and clubs a logical reset.

Tottenham appear ready to act pre-emptively. The club has begun monitoring several talented goalkeepers, indicating they do not intend to wait until summer to rebuild between the sticks.

Among their targets are James Trafford, the young English shot-stopper at Manchester City and 23-year-old Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs have identified possible replacements

Trafford is increasingly frustrated by a lack of playing time at City after the arrival of a new No. 1.

Spurs view him as a long-term option who could grow into the club’s number one.

Verbruggen, meanwhile, has impressed with his performances in the Premier League and now ranks among the top young goalkeepers in Europe, attracting interest not just from Spurs, but also from other elite clubs.

Any signing would be made with the aim of immediately boosting squad confidence, especially with European qualification and long-term stability in mind.

For Vicario, a return to Italy could offer a fresh start and a chance to re-establish himself in Serie A, closer to home and possibly under less pressure than at Spurs.

