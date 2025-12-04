West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly keen to sign a new goalkeeper this January and has set his sights on Wolves star Jose Sa.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has been a key performer at Molineux down the years, and it makes sense that West Ham could view him as an upgrade on their current options.

Mads Hermansen has been a disappointment since joining the Hammers in the summer, while Alphonse Areola is probably best as a backup option rather than a regular starter.

According to Football Insider, Nuno is looking at raiding Wolves for the signing of Sa, with the suggestion that there could now be some doubt over his future anyway.

Jose Sa to swap Wolves for West Ham?

Sa has mostly been first choice for Wolves, but in recent times there’s a growing threat from Sam Johnstone, so it could be that his club would be willing to do business this January.

West Ham will no doubt look to take advantage of that, and it will be interesting to see if Nuno’s relationship with his former club can prove a useful connection.

Sa will no doubt be keen to ensure he continues playing regularly, and he might feel he’ll end up with a better chance of doing that if he moves to the London Stadium.

The 32-year-old is an outsider to make Portugal’s squad for the 2026 World Cup next summer, so this January could end up being an important window for him to ensure he’s not spending the second half of the season warming the bench.