Where Rodrygo could be heading next amid Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City interest

Rodrygo Goes could be heading to the Premier League. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, 24-year-old winger Real Madrid star Rodrygo is open to a move to the Premier League and several English giants including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

Rodrygo’s decision to explore a move seems driven by a desire for regular playing time, a crucial factor with the 2026 World Cup approaching and stiff competition at Real Madrid.

Under the management of Xabi Alonso, his opportunities have become limited, particularly after the arrival of other attacking stars, pushing him down the pecking order.

Rodrygo wants Premier League move

Rodrygo has made his intentions clear, if he doesn’t receive consistent starts, he is open to moving to England for a fresh challenge and, more importantly, to reignite his ambitions with the Brazilian national side.

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the front-runners, thanks to their need for dynamic wingers and ability to offer regular first-team opportunities.

Manchester City have long admired Rodrygo’s blend of speed, technical skill, and versatility, qualities that fit well within their attacking system under Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also keeping close tabs, though their interest appears less advanced for now.

Real Madrid are reportedly not keen to let Rodrygo leave cheaply. The club value him at around €80 million, and any January move would likely be difficult to engineer.

Even then, sources suggest that Madrid ideally want him to stay until the summer before considering his departure.

Brazilian is looking for more playing opportunities

For Rodrygo, a move to England could offer the regular game time he craves. vital not only for his form but also to secure a spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

A strong season in the Premier League might revive his standing both domestically and internationally.

Letting Rodrygo go, even for a substantial fee, would represent a major change in Real Madrid’s attacking options.

With other forwards poised to step up, it could mark the end of one chapter, and the beginning of tactical reshuffling at the Bernabéu.

