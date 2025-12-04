Why Unai Emery ripped off his coat during Brighton clash

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa produced one of the most dramatic turnarounds of the Premier League season on Wednesday night, edging Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 in a pulsating clash at the Amex Stadium.

The victory, defined by Ollie Watkins’ inspired first-half brace and Unai Emery’s fiery touchline presence, proved Villa’s growing reputation as one of the league’s most resilient sides.

The match began disastrously for Villa. Brighton, buoyed by their home crowd, surged ahead inside 30 minutes, exploiting gaps in Villa’s defensive shape to score twice through Jan Paul van Hecke and a Pau Torres own goal.

The visitors looked shell-shocked, with Emery pacing furiously in his technical area, shouting constant instructions to his backline.

Aston Villa made a superb comeback against Brighton

But as the Amex roared for a third goal, Villa’s response was swift and clinical. Ollie Watkins scored a brace to bring Villa back into the game.

Emery’s relief was clear. The Villa boss, who had earlier been seen screaming at winger Evann Guessand for failing to track back, erupted with emotion as Watkins’ second goal hit the back of the net, even tearing off his coat in a mix of joy and sheer intensity, according to Birmingham Mail.

The second half saw Villa take complete control. Midfielder Amadou Onana turned the game on its head by rifling home Villa’s third.

Then, in a perfect managerial decision, substitute Donyell Malen scored, a composed finish that made it 4-2 and capped an extraordinary comeback.

Throughout the night, the Spanish manager’s passion was unmistakable. Cameras caught Emery furiously gesturing and shouting instructions to Guessand after a missed defensive assignment, his frustration boiling over when Brighton briefly regained momentum.

Unai Emery was full of passion on the touchline

At one point, his coat nearly suffered the brunt of his temper again as Villa weathered late pressure.

In the 83rd minute, Jan Paul van Hecke pulled one back for Brighton, setting up a tense finale. But Villa defended brilliantly to win three points in the end.

The win lifts Aston Villa further up the table, keeping their European ambitions very much alive.

They are now third in the table, just one point behind second placed Manchester City.

