Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the highly rated Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza.

The 20-year-old midfielder has done quite well for Elche, and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club, as per Fichajes. Arsenal are looking to add more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and they believe that Rodrigo could develop into an important player for them.

The Spanish under-21 international is a promising young player with a bright future, and the opportunity to move to Arsenal would be exciting for him. It could allow him to develop further and fulfil his potential.

Arsenal have done well to groom young players over the years, and the 20-year-old will certainly be tempted to join them. Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to nurture him into a future star. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners follow up on their interest with an official proposal. They are looking to build for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 20-year-old. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long term.

Arsenal have shown great progress in recent seasons. They have been fighting for the title consistently, and they are the favourites to win the Premier League this season. Any young player will be attracted to the idea of joining them. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world right now.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can agree on a deal with the Spanish club. They will be hoping to sign the player for a reasonable amount of money. Although Elche will not want to lose a promising young talent like him, they could be under pressure to sell the player if a suitable offer is presented.