Arsenal are interested in signing the Turkish sensation Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

The Italian outfit is hoping to agree on a new contract with the player, but they have not been able to secure an agreement with him. They are yet to agree to his demands. Naturally, other clubs are monitoring his situation. Along with Arsenal, Real Madrid is also keen on the player.

According to a report via Fichajes, he could cost around £65 million. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done. They have positioned themselves as the front-runners in the race to sign the Turkish attacker.

Real Madrid will be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. He will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Moving to the Premier League or La Liga could be tempting for him. Arsenal have an ambitious project, and they are fighting for the league title.

They could use more quality in the final third, and the versatile 20-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He can slot anywhere across the front three, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. At 20, he has plenty of room for development, and he could develop into a world-class player for the London club. Yildiz has been backed “to become a truly top player”.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need more quality in the final third as well. Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the club, and Vinicius Junior is nearing the end of his contract in 2027 as well. They might need to invest in a talented young attacker, and the Juventus star could be ideal.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see where Yildiz ends up.