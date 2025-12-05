‘We’re certainly going to’ – Arteta issues update on January window plans for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta gestures during a game (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

As the January transfer window approaches, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stressed the club’s readiness to make moves if needed, leaving the door open for potential signings if the squad’s needs demand it.

The Gunners have been in commanding position in the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Arteta’s team are leading the standings in both the competitions, stamping their authority as one of the best teams in Europe, and certainly the best team in England.

They have shown consistency, defensive strength and ability to grind out wins when the odds are against them.

Mikel Arteta has built a strong squad at Arsenal

Arteta invested heavily in the squad in the summer transfer window by bringing players like Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and others to the club.

He has now confirmed that the club could jump into the transfer market again in January if there is a need to strengthen the squad.

The Arsenal manager said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“We always have to be prepared. We need to be open for it.

“So we don’t know, but we’re certainly going to be alert and we know where the risk can come in terms of the squad and be ready just in case we have to do something”.

This season, injuries and fixture congestion have hit Arsenal hard. Key players have missed games, and the squad has been stretched at times.

Gunners have suffered injuries to key players

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard have all missed games this season due to injuries but Arteta’s squad has still been able to cope with the challenges.

He has depth in his squad this season, something they have missed in previous campaigns.

His admission of possibly signing more players in January should come as a warning to Arsenal’s Premier League rivals.

He reiterated that the focus remains on current players, and that any addition must genuinely improve the team.

