Barcelona are interested in signing the Chelsea attacker Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese international has been outstanding for Chelsea since joining the club, and Gary O’Neil has recently revealed that Chelsea love him and his contribution to the club.

He said: “I know Chelsea, I’ve spoken to them a bit about how Pedro’s been doing, and they love him there. They love his work and what he does for the team.”

Barcelona believe that an offer offer around €70 million might be enough to secure a move for him, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Neto has proven himself in England with Chelsea and Wolves. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes for La Liga. He could be a very useful player for Barcelona. They need more quality and depth in the final third, and the 24-year-old is capable of operating in multiple roles.

He will help create opportunities for his teammates and add unpredictability in the final third. The player is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for the Spanish champions to sign him.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Chelsea to sell the player. The Portuguese international could fancy a potential move to Barcelona. It would be a huge opportunity for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the chance to play for them will be hard to turn down.

Chelsea are looking to build a formal team for the future, and they will not want to sell a key player. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and losing the Portuguese International would be a blow for them. It seems highly unlikely that the Blues will sanction his departure.