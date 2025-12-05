Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans after a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United prodigy JJ Gabriel is highly rated across Europe, and his performances have attracted the attention of Spanish champions, Barcelona.

They have made it one of their priorities to sign the youth player from Manchester United, as per reports via Fichajes. Barcelona have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they are looking to put together a formidable team for the future.

The Manchester United under-18 star has attracted their interest, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Barcelona have been watching the player closely, and he has been in outstanding form, scoring 10 goals in 10 matches for the youth team.

Gabriel recently scored a hat-trick against Liverpool, and Barcelona believe that he is a player with immense potential. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Manchester United are looking to build a team for the future as well, and they will not want to lose a promising young talent like Gabriel. Barcelona are going through financial limitations, and it will be difficult for them to convince Manchester United to sell the player with a premium offer. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few months.

Gabriel will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining Barcelona if the opportunity presents itself. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down. However, he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to stay or join a club where he will get a clear pathway for his development.