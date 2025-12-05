Report: How Chelsea plans to resurrect the career of forgotten first-team star

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks during a pitch side interview. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have now formulated a plan for Mykhailo Mudryk to get his career back on track.

The Ukrainian International is nearing the end of his suspension. He played for Chelsea in November 2024, after which he was suspended for doping.

Chelsea plan for Mykhailo Mudryk

There have been rumours of a potential retirement as well as contract termination for the player, but it seems that Chelsea are looking to help him get back on track. According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are prepared to send him out on loan to Strasbourg so that he can play at a high level and regain his form and confidence.

The Blues paid €100 million for the player, and they are not willing to abandon their investment just yet. The player is still only 24, and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence. He will look to bounce back strongly from the controversy and get his career back on track.

More Stories / Latest News
14 goals this season: Tottenham ready to spend €35m for 23-year-old goal machine
Report: Newcastle could now sign summer target for just €30m in January
Daniel Farke Leeds United
Report: Leeds hoping to land 24-year-old hitman from top European club in January

Mudryk needs a fresh start

Mykhailo Mudryk in action for Chelsea against Arsenal last season
Mykhailo Mudryk in action for Chelsea against Arsenal last season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a quality performer at the highest level. The move to Strasbourg could be ideal for him. He is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Chelsea, and sitting on the bench at the London club will not benefit him.

If he manages to impress in France, he might get opportunities at Chelsea in future, or the Blues could look to sell him for a reasonable amount of money.

The Chelsea player is now on the cusp of a new beginning, and it will be interesting to see if he can make the most of the opportunity and resurrect his career. He was regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football when he joined Chelsea, and he will look to fulfil his potential in the near future.

More Stories Mykhailo Mudryk

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Mudryk did not cost €100m it was a base fee of €70m plus add ons. Secondly he can’t go on loan to Strasbourg as Chelsea’s loan quota is used as is Strasbourg’s.
    A small piece of journalism would have stopped this lazy article as it’s nothing but wild speculation

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *