Crisis at Old Trafford: Man United owners set to meet for high-level meeting

Ruben Amorim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tensions are rising at Manchester United, with the Glazer family reportedly set to intervene amid growing unrest surrounding manager Rúben Amorim’s leadership and the club’s inconsistent performances.

The Glazers have called for a high-level meeting to address mounting concerns over the team’s trajectory, fan discontent, and the club’s financial and sporting outlook, according to a trusted source on X.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group, who oversee the footballing operations at United, are believed to favour giving Amorim more time to implement his philosophy, the Glazers, as majority owners, are said to be losing patience.

Sources close to the boardroom suggest that the family is “deeply concerned” that Amorim’s struggles could derail the club’s season and, more importantly, threaten its Champions League qualification.

Man United owners are worried about finances

Such a failure would have serious financial repercussions, potentially damaging commercial revenues and sponsorship negotiations. The Glazers are believed to view the matter as not just a sporting issue but a business crisis.

United’s performances have been inconsistent under Amorim, with a mix of promising displays and disappointing results leaving the club outside the top four.

On Thursday night, they had the opportunity to close the gap on the clubs above them but they failed to beat West Ham United at Old Trafford.

In their previous home game, Amorim’s side could not beat 10 men Everton.

Ruben Amorim is struggling to find consistency

The lack of intensity and identity in recent matches has prompted vocal criticism from supporters, who have begun questioning whether the Portuguese coach is the right man to lead the rebuild.

Many feel that the same cycle of uncertainty that plagued previous managers, from Ole Gunnar Solskjær to Erik Ten Hag, is being repeated.

A crisis meeting between the Glazers and INEOS executives is reportedly planned for the coming days.

The agenda is expected to include an in-depth review of Amorim’s performance, player morale, and potential managerial alternatives should the club decide to make a change before the January transfer window.

Sources: Man United make decision on top January target; player is loved by Amorim’s staff