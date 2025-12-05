Defender confirms he rejected Man City move to join Arsenal

Arsenal FC logo outside the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has lifted the lid on one of the most dramatic transfer twists of his career, revealing that he abandoned a near-completed move to Manchester City to sign for Arsène Wenger’s Arsenal back in 2008.

In an interview with Poker Scout, Silvestre admitted that he was “halfway through his medical” at City when Wenger made a late intervention that completely changed his mind.

What was set to be a move across Manchester instead became one of the most surprising transfers of that summer, a United veteran joining their North London rivals.

Mikael Silvestre rejected Man City for Arsenal

“I almost signed for Manchester City in 2008, believe it or not,” Silvestre explained, as reported by GOAL.

“I was halfway through my medical in Manchester and was very close to finalising the move. However, Arsène Wenger reached out to me through a friend to try and get me to sign for Arsenal during the medical.”

At the time, Silvestre was 31 years old and coming to the end of a glittering spell under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The French defender had spent nine seasons at Old Trafford, making over 360 appearances and winning five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and the 2008 Champions League.

City, then on the brink of their takeover revolution, had already reached a provisional agreement for Silvestre’s transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux were also interested, while Sunderland had made enquiries. But the chance to play under Wenger, one of his long-time admirers, proved impossible to resist.

Silvestre was excited to join the Gunners

Silvestre revealed that the opportunity to join Arsenal appealed not just professionally but personally.

Wenger’s reputation for extending the careers of experienced players, as he had done with compatriots like Robert Pirès and Patrick Vieira, played a key role.

Within days, the move was sealed, Silvestre became the first player to transfer directly from Man United to Arsenal in 34 years, following in the footsteps of Brian Kidd in 1974.

He went on to make 43 appearances for Arsenal over two seasons, helping the Gunners reach the semifinals of the Champions League in 2009.

Where Rodrygo could be heading next amid Arsenal, Liverpool & Man City interest