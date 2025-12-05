FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw signage is displayed outside the Kennedy Center on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw is underway, and the teams involved have learned their fate as far as the group stages of the tournament are concerned.

World Cup 2026 Draw

The draw has been completed, and there will be some cracking matchups in the group stages of the tournament. England will be up against arch nemesis Croatia, whereas Scotland have been handed a tricky group alongside Brazil and Morocco.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Play-off D (potentially Republic of Ireland)

Group B: Canada, Qatar, Switzerland, UEFA Play-off A (potentially Wales or Northern Ireland)

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Play-off C

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, UEFA Play-off B

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA Play-off 2

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Uzbekistan, Colombia, FIFA Play-off 1

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

World Cup 2026 City Hosts

Meanwhile, the city hosts involved in each group have now been confirmed.

Group A: Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mexico City (Mexico), Atlanta (US)

Group B: Toronto, Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle (US)

Group C: Atlanta, Boston, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)

Group D: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle (US)

Group E: Toronto (Canada), Houston, Kansas, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)

Group F: Monterrey (Mexico), Dallas, Houston, Kansas (US)

Group G: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, Seattle (US)

Group H: Guadalajara (Mexico), Atlanta, Houston, Miami (US)

Group I: Toronto (Canada), Boston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)

Group J: Dallas, Kansas, San Francisco (US)

Group K: Guadalajara, Mexico City (Mexico), Atlanta, Houston, Miami (USA)

Group L: Toronto (Canada), Dallas, New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia (USA)

World Cup 2026 Play-offs

The play-off paths have been confirmed, and the winners will complete the final group for the mega event. It will be interesting to see which of the teams from these groups manage to make it to the main tournament eventually.

UEFA Play-off A: Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

UEFA Play-off B: Ukraine, Poland, Albania, Sweden

UEFA Play-off C: Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo, Romania

UEFA Play-off D: Denmark, Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, North Macedonia

Fifa Play-off 1: DR Congo, Jamaica, New Caledonia

Fifa Play-off 2: Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname