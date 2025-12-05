The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw is underway, and the teams involved have learned their fate as far as the group stages of the tournament are concerned.
World Cup 2026 Draw
The draw has been completed, and there will be some cracking matchups in the group stages of the tournament. England will be up against arch nemesis Croatia, whereas Scotland have been handed a tricky group alongside Brazil and Morocco.
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Play-off D (potentially Republic of Ireland)
Group B: Canada, Qatar, Switzerland, UEFA Play-off A (potentially Wales or Northern Ireland)
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Play-off C
Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Curacao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, UEFA Play-off B
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA Play-off 2
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Uzbekistan, Colombia, FIFA Play-off 1
Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana
World Cup 2026 City Hosts
Meanwhile, the city hosts involved in each group have now been confirmed.
Group A: Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mexico City (Mexico), Atlanta (US)
Group B: Toronto, Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle (US)
Group C: Atlanta, Boston, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)
Group D: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle (US)
Group E: Toronto (Canada), Houston, Kansas, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)
Group F: Monterrey (Mexico), Dallas, Houston, Kansas (US)
Group G: Vancouver (Canada), Los Angeles, Seattle (US)
Group H: Guadalajara (Mexico), Atlanta, Houston, Miami (US)
Group I: Toronto (Canada), Boston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia (US)
Group J: Dallas, Kansas, San Francisco (US)
Group K: Guadalajara, Mexico City (Mexico), Atlanta, Houston, Miami (USA)
Group L: Toronto (Canada), Dallas, New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia (USA)
World Cup 2026 Play-offs
The play-off paths have been confirmed, and the winners will complete the final group for the mega event. It will be interesting to see which of the teams from these groups manage to make it to the main tournament eventually.
UEFA Play-off A: Italy, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland
UEFA Play-off B: Ukraine, Poland, Albania, Sweden
UEFA Play-off C: Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo, Romania
UEFA Play-off D: Denmark, Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, North Macedonia
Fifa Play-off 1: DR Congo, Jamaica, New Caledonia
Fifa Play-off 2: Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname
