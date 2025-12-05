Insider confirms Arne Slot’s plans as Liverpool boss gets ready for big changes

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are struggling to find consistency this season, despite spending heavily in the summer transfer window.

The Reds signed the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and others to strengthen their squad after winning the league title last season.

However, their season has turned out to be a huge disaster so far and they have already lost ground in the Premier League title race.

Arne Slot’s team are currently 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal and challenging for the title this season is proving unrealistic for them.

The form of team leaders Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah has suffered immensely, both of whom signed new Liverpool contracts before the start of the season.

Arne Slot wants more new signings at Liverpool

Slot is now getting ready to make changes to his squad as he wants to add more quality players in the January transfer window.

High on the agenda at Anfield is a new centre-back signing, someone who can solve the defensive crisis of the Merseyside club after the poor form of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate this season.

Mick Brown, who has inside knowledge on transfer dealins, told Football Insider:

“I’m told the manager still isn’t happy with his squad.

“There are a few positions he still feels they could strengthen in, despite all the money they spent in the summer, because they haven’t been good enough recently.

“He wants to add another centre-half to his squad, that’s no surprise to anybody.

“When you look through this Liverpool squad, there are still three or four positions where you feel they could strengthen, and it seems the manager feels the same.

“A centre-back is one, then are their full-backs good enough, then a midfielder, Salah hasn’t been performing so maybe a forward, there are a lot of problems there.

“It was a massive window for them in the summer, and it could be another in January because there are a few question marks still around this squad.”

Slot still believes that he can turn around the season for Liverpool, despite his job becoming uncertain at the club due to their disastrous form.

Out of the 14 Premier League matches they have played this season, they have already lost 6 of them.

Compare that to last season, they only suffered four league defeats when they won the Premier League title.

Could the Reds make a move for Marc Guehi?

Their new defensive signing could be Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

The English defender was close to joining the Reds in the summer when Oliver Glasner pulled the plug on the deal in the last minute.

However, with Guehi becoming a free agent next summer, Palace could decide to cash in on him rather than losing him for free next year.

Exclusive: Hughes & Edwards eyeing Liverpool manager target they think could be the next Klopp