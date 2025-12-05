Just In: Man United target informs his club he wants to test himself at a higher level

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has hinted at a possible exit in the upcoming January transfer window, with Manchester United among the clubs closely monitoring his situation.

According to TEAMtalk, the French forward has informed Palace that he is ready for a new challenge, one that would allow him to test himself at the highest level of European football.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far under Oliver Glasner, emerging as one of the Premier League’s most in-form strikers.

Mateta has already scored seven league goals, establishing himself as Palace’s main attacking threat and drawing the attention of several top clubs, including Man United, who are actively searching for a reliable goalscorer to strengthen Rúben Amorim’s squad in 2026.

Man United have closely wateched Mateta

The Frenchman has become a central figure in Palace’s attack and it is hardly surprising to see Man United take notice of his talent.

Scouts from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United have attended multiple Palace games this term to assess Mateta’s performances.

Crystal Palace are believed to value Mateta at around £40–45 million, and while the club would prefer to keep him until the summer, they are aware that significant offers in January could test their resolve.

Manchester United’s interest stems from Amorim’s desire to add a physically dominant striker who can complement Benjamin Sesko.

Red Devils want a prove attacker

United see him as a proven Premier League performer who could make an immediate impact without requiring a long adjustment period.

Amorim is particularly keen on signing players with established top-flight experience, and Mateta’s track record at Palace makes him an ideal target.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, all eyes will be on Palace’s stance and Man United’s next move.

