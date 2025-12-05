A general view of the corner flag during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Leeds United and Everton are looking to improve their defensive unit during the January transfer window, and they are keen on Natan.

The Real Betis defender has done quite well in La Liga, and he has attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to a report from Fichajes, he will cost around €40 million. It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs decides to follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.

Natan has shown his quality in Spain, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. Leeds and Everton have been quite vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back if they want to do well in the Premier League. Leeds have conceded 26 goals in the league so far, and Everton have let in 17.

Signing a quality central defender would be a wise decision for them. The reported asking price might seem like a premium, but the player is still only 24, and he could improve further with coaching experience. He could justify the investment easily if he managed to adapt to English football quickly.

The Brazilian will be attracted to the idea of taking a new challenge at this stage of his career. Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He has the qualities to thrive in English football, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for leads or Everton.

Leeds will be fighting for survival in the top flight this season. On the other hand, Everton have been fighting for survival in recent years, and they will look to secure a respectable finish in the table.

It will be interesting to see where the 24-year-old central defender ends up eventually.