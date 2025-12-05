(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of AC Milan Striker Santiago Gimenez, as per Fichajes.

The 24-year-old Mexican has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot at the Italian club, and he needs to move in order to get his career back on track.

He has previously shown his quality in the Netherlands, and he was a prolific goalscorer during his time at Feyenoord. He will be desperate to get back to that level, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

Leeds could use Santiago Gimenez

Meanwhile, Leeds United need a reliable goalscorer as well. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and a quality striker could make a huge difference for them. Gimenez might be able to find the back of the net for them regularly, and he could improve them immensely.

West Ham are keen on Gimenez as well. Sunderland are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Gimenez needs a move

A move to the Premier League would be ideal for him at this stage of his career as well. He will look to get his stuttering career back on track with regular opportunities at the English club. If he can help Leeds United survive in the Premier League, he might be able to establish himself as a reliable performer in the top flight. It could help him secure a big move in future.

It is evident that the player needs a fresh start right now. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can secure his signature in the coming weeks.

He has a contract with AC Milan until 2029, and the Italian outfit will have to accept a reasonable deal in order for the move to go through. Leeds United will not be able to pay a premium for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.