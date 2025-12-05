Marti Cifuentes is poised to be sacked by Leicester. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss has been linked with a move away from the club permanently.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Stuttgart, and they have an option to buy the player for a fee of around £22 million.

Meanwhile, clubs like Newcastle United are keeping tabs on his progress as per TEAMtalk. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park. The talented midfielder could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition. He will add technical ability and creativity to the side.

He is likely to leave Leicester City permanently in the coming months, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League with Newcastle could be exciting for him. Alternatively, he could look to continue in Germany. He has done well for Stuttgart, and he could look to establish himself as a key player for them.

Either way, he is expected to seal a move away from the Foxes quickly. Leicester City are going through a rough patch, and they will look to improve their squad in the coming weeks. The £22 million cash injection from the departure of El Khannouss could prove to be game-changing for them.

They are currently fighting for survival in the Championship. A club of their stature is expected to fight for promotion, but things are not gone according to plan for them. It will be interesting to see if they can survive in the second division of English football.

Another relegation would be catastrophic for them. They need to bring in quality players during the January window so that they can beat the drop.

El Khannouss will look to compete at a higher level, and returning to Leicester will not be a part of his plans. He will look to secure a big move in the coming months. It remains to be seen where he ends up.