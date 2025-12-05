Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move for the Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi during the summer transfer window.

However, the Italian outfit decided not to sell the player back then. It seems that Newcastle remain keen on the player, and they have been handed the opportunity to sign him in January. According to Calciomercato (h/t SportWitness), the player has struggled for regular opportunities at the Italian club, and he is no longer a key part of their plans.

Newcastle to move for Davide Frattesi?

The player will be sold for a fee of €30 million, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Napoli are interested in the player as well. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

They have the resources to pay €30 million for the player. They could use more depth in the middle of the park, and Frattesi would add drive and creativity to the side.

Frattesi needs a move

The Italian international needs a fresh start as well, and a move to the Premier League would be ideal. Newcastle have an ambitious project, and he could be tempted to join them. He would be able to play alongside his compatriot Sandro Tonali at the English club as well.

Newcastle are competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they managed to win a domestic trophy last season. They will be an attractive destination for most players.

Instead of sitting on the bench at Inter Milan, the move to Newcastle would be ideal for the player, and it would help him regain his form and confidence. If he manages to improve in the coming months, he will have plenty of opportunities to play for an elite club again in future.