Report: Arsenal keeping tabs on 23-year-old impressing in Serie A

Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on Zion Suzuki, the highly rated Japanese international currently starring for Parma in Serie A.

According to Calciomercato, the 23-year-old goalkeeper has impressed scouts across Europe.

The Gunners are believed to be exploring their options, and Suzuki’s name has emerged as a surprise addition to their shortlist.

However, given Arsenal’s current goalkeeping depth, many question how manager Mikel Arteta would integrate him into a squad already boasting David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Suzuki, who began his professional career with Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan’s J1 League, moved to Italy in 2023 and has since established himself as Parma’s undisputed No. 1.

Arsenal have been impressed with Parma goalkeeper

This season, Suzuki has been instrumental in Parma’s solid defensive record, earning praise for his commanding presence and consistency in high-pressure matches.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several Premier League and Bundesliga clubs monitoring his progress.

Suzuki’s performances against top Serie A sides have caught the attention of multiple elite clubs.

Arsenal’s interest in Suzuki has raised eyebrows, primarily because the club already possesses two senior goalkeepers competing for the No. 1 spot.

Should the Gunners sign another goalkeeper?

Adding another goalkeeper, particularly one who expects regular playing time, could create a logjam in the squad. Suzuki, still developing his career in Europe, would likely want assurances over his role before committing to a move to North London.

With Parma’s valuation believed to be in the region of €20–25 million, Suzuki could represent a relatively affordable investment for clubs seeking a long-term solution in goal.

A move to Arsenal would be highly surprising for the goalkeeper considering he will be way down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Suzuki should target a move to another club, a club where he can have an easier pathway to the first team.

