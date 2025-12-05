Report: Tottenham consider launching £40 million move for Premier League defender

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a £40 million bid for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke in 2026, as the club looks to strengthen its backline for the long term.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs have been long-time admirers of the Dutch centre-back and view him as an ideal fit for their defensive system.

Van Hecke, 25, has quietly established himself as one of Brighton’s most consistent performers.

His performances have not only earned him praise within the Premier League but also caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

The defender scored twice for Brighton in his team’s 4-3 defeat against Aston Villa this week.

Tottenham have long term interest in Van Hecke

Tottenham’s interest in Van Hecke dates back to last summer, when the club initially considered making a formal approach before turning its attention to other targets.

However, with the team looking to add more depth and balance to its defensive unit, the Dutchman has re-emerged as a priority target for 2026.

Sources close to the club suggest that Spurs see Van Hecke as a long-term replacement option in central defense, particularly as they prepare for the possibility of reshuffling the squad under manager Thomas Frank.

Born in Arnemuiden, Netherlands, Van Hecke joined Brighton from NAC Breda in 2020 for a modest fee and initially spent time on loan at Heerenveen, where he honed his game.

Since returning to the Amex Stadium, he has grown into a dependable presence in defense.

So far this season, Van Hecke has made 14 Premier League appearances, averaging 4.3 clearances and 2.1 interceptions per game, numbers that reflect his strong reading of the game and positional discipline.

Brighton are expected to demand a huge fee

Van Hecke’s current contract runs until June 2027, which gives Brighton significant leverage in any future negotiations.

The Seagulls have developed a reputation for extracting top value for their talent, as seen with high-profile sales such as Marc Cucurella (£62m to Chelsea), Ben White (£50m to Arsenal), and Alexis Mac Allister (£35m to Liverpool).

Given that track record, Spurs are expected to face a challenging negotiation if they push ahead with a £40 million offer.

Brighton are unlikely to sell unless they receive a proposal that matches their valuation.

