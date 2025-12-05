Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and Tottenham are keen on him.

According to a report from Team Talk, they are one of the clubs the Brazilian would consider joining in January. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure.

Endrick has been linked with a move away from the club as well, and Real Madrid are unwilling to sanction the departure of both players. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The 24-year-old Brazilian needs regular opportunities at this stage of his career. With the World Cup coming up next year, he will look to cement his place in the Brazilian national team.

Sitting on the bench at Real Madrid will not help him. Joining Tottenham could be ideal for him. Intermediaries are currently working hard to find more options for the player. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He will look to compete at a high level, where he will be able to fight for trophies. Spurs will be able to provide him with the platform he needs right now. They need more quality and depth in the final third, and a versatile attacker like him would be ideal for them as well. The move could be suitable for all parties.

If Real Madrid are unwilling to sanction his departure permanently, perhaps a loan move would be ideal. Either way, the South American attacker needs more gametime at this stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a January exit.