Sources: Man United make decision on top January target; player is loved by Amorim’s staff

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Manchester United are accelerating their plans to strengthen the midfield, an area that manager Ruben Amorim views as key to restoring balance and creativity in the team.

The Red Devils have drawn up a shortlist of priority targets. At the top of the list is Adam Wharton, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 21-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder who has quickly established himself as one of England’s brightest young talents.

Wharton has impressed scouts with his ability to dictate tempo and control the midfield.

Man United make Adam Wharton their top target

Amorim’s staff is an admirer of Wharton, with one report claiming that the player is ‘loved’ by people at Man United.

United’s recruitment team believes he could be a long-term solution to their midfield problems.

However, Crystal Palace have no desire to sell in the middle of the season and it would take an outrageous offer from the Red Devils to bring Palace to the table.

United’s scouting department is also keeping a close watch on Morten Hjulmand, a player Amorim knows well from their time together at Sporting CP.

Amorim sees Hjulmand as a plug-and-play option, someone who already understands his system and could adapt to Premier League intensity without a long adjustment period.

Sporting, however, are likely to demand around £50 million, given the midfielder’s importance to the Portuguese side.

United’s recruitment team has also expanded their search to Germany, where two names have emerged as intriguing alternatives.

Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart, a deep-lying playmaker with excellent ball control and vision, has been one of the Bundesliga’s most underrated performers recently and his form has caught the attention of the Premier League giants.

Aleksandar Pavlovic of Bayern Munich is another midfielder on the radar of the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old has impressed under Vincent Kompany, breaking into Bayern’s senior squad with a series of assured performances.

João Gomes is another PL midfielder on their radar

Closer to home, João Gomes of Wolves has also entered United’s radar. The Brazilian has adapted seamlessly to English football and is considered as the long term replacement of Casemiro.

Sources close to United have indicated that the club intend to bring in one or two midfielders from this shortlist during the winter window.

The focus will be on players who fit Amorim’s tactical demands. The manager has made it clear to the board that reinforcements in midfield are essential if United are to push for a top-four finish.

The next few weeks will be decisive, as the club look to finalise their shortlist and open negotiations ahead of a pivotal January window at Old Trafford.

