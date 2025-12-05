Sources: Premier League club ready to compete with Barca to sign Marcus Rashford

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Barcelona appear to be leading the race to secure Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal, with the English forward thriving since his move from Manchester United last summer, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Rashford joined the Catalan giants on a season-long loan after Barça missed out on Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and he has since become an integral part of Hansi Flick’s attack.

Rashford has made an immediate impression at Barcelona, both on and off the pitch.

The 27-year-old has also adapted quickly to life in Spain, repeatedly expressing how settled and happy he feels in Catalonia.

The attacker has scored six goals and provided nine assists for Barcelona in all competitions this season.

Marcus Rashford has been in fine form for Barca

The Blaugrana board are now deliberating over whether to trigger the €30 million buy option included in the loan agreement.

While Rashford’s performances have been impressive, the club’s financial constraints remain a significant factor in the final decision.

Barcelona are still navigating La Liga’s strict salary cap regulations, which means any permanent signing must be carefully balanced against their overall wage structure.

Sporting director Deco and club president Joan Laporta reportedly see Rashford as a long-term asset, but they are seeking assurances that the deal won’t jeopardise other transfer priorities heading into 2026.

Despite Rashford’s desire to stay in Spain, several European clubs are monitoring his situation closely.

Paris Saint-Germain have made the forward one of their top offensive targets and are ready to invest around €50 million if Barcelona opt not to activate their purchase clause.

Meanwhile, a return to the Premier League has not been ruled out. Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in bringing Rashford back to England as they continue to rebuild under Thomas Frank.

Premier League clubs are monitoring Rashford

Chelsea and Arsenal are also keeping tabs, with both London clubs looking to bolster their attacking depth.

Rashford’s versatility, capable of playing across the front three, makes him an attractive option for any top club, and his international pedigree further enhances his value on the market.

After a challenging final season at Man United, where inconsistency and off-field speculation overshadowed his performances, Rashford’s resurgence at Barcelona is impressive.

The England international has rediscovered his rhythm and confidence, becoming a consistent threat in La Liga and a key contributor in the Champions League.

Barcelona remain in pole position thanks to their contractual option, but the looming challenge from PSG and the financial power of English clubs could complicate matters.

Rashford’s revival in Catalonia has reignited his career and Europe’s elite are watching closely.

