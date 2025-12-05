(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland has been linked with a move for the French international midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and they have identified the 26-year-old central midfielder as a target.

The Lazio midfielder has been linked with a move away from Italy, and it will be interesting to see if he returns to the Premier League. Sunderland have already contacted the Italian club regarding a potential move. Lazio are prepared to sell the midfielder for a fee of around €25-30 million.

Sunderland could use more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the French midfielder could be ideal for them. He has played in the Premier League before with Arsenal and Aston Villa. He knows the league well, and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Furthermore, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris worked with the player during their time together at Lorient, and he might be able to bring out the best in the 26-year-old. The midfielder also knows his style of football, and he should be able to adapt quickly at Sunderland.

The Black Cats have done quite well since promotion, and they have started the season in impressive form. They will look to secure or respectable finish in the Premier League table.

Signing the right players in January will help them finish the season strongly. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for the French midfielder. They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and convincing the midfielder to join the club might not be too difficult either.