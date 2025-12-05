Tottenham fans wave flags during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in the player as well. However, Tottenham have emerged as frontrunners to get the deal done.

They would have to pay €80 million to sign the Brazilian attacker. The player is struggling for regular opportunities at Real Madrid, and he needs to move on in search of playing time. The move to Tottenham could be ideal for him.

They will be able to provide him with regular gametime. He is capable of slotting anywhere across the front three, and his versatility will be a huge bonus for Tottenham. They need more goals and creativity on the side. The Brazilian is still only 24, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

The €80 million investment could look like a master stroke in the long run. Meanwhile, Tottenham have already opened talks with the player’s representatives, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official proposal now.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Arsenal could use a dynamic attacker like him, and he will boost their chances of winning the title and the UEFA Champions League. At Chelsea, it will be interesting to see if he manages to hold down a starting spot. The Blues have invested in multiple attacking players at the start of the season.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they need another quality attacker. Benjamin Sesko is still getting the hang of English football, and he needs more support in the attack. It will be interesting to see where the Brazilian ends up.

He has shown his ability in Spain, and he has the physical and technical attributes for English football as well.