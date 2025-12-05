Thomas Frank has joined Tottenham recently. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Igor Thiago from Brentford in the coming months.

The Brazilian joined Brentford in a club record deal in 2024, and he has been outstanding for them. He has done quite well in the Premier League this season, and naturally, his performances have attracted the attention of multiple clubs. Along with Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on him. Multiple other Europeans are also monitoring his development.

The Brazilian has scored 12 goals in 15 matches this season.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Brentford do not want to sell the player, and they are not surprised by the interest in him. They paid £30 million to sign the player, and they are looking to keep him at the club for the long term. They have already sanctioned the departure of Bryan Mbeumo recently, and they do not want to weaken their attacking unit any further.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need more quality in the final third. They have struggled to score goals consistently. Signing a reliable finisher could prove to be a game-changer for them. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with a lucrative offer to tempt the Bees.

Thiago will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining a big club. He will want to fight for trophies and compete in the UEFA Champions League. Brentford might not be able to provide him with that platform. On the other hand, Tottenham have a ambitious project and a talented team.

It will be interesting to see if Thomas Frank can use his connections at Brentford and get the deal across the line.