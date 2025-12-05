Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur Manager speaks to the media during a Press Conference. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Troy Parrott in the coming months.

The Irish international striker has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and his former club is hoping to bring him back. As per Fichajes, Tottenham are prepared to pay €35 million to sign the 23-year-old striker. Parrott has done quite well in the Netherlands, and he has 14 goals to his name for AZ Alkmaar this season.

Leeds United are keen on Parrott as well.

He was outstanding for his country in the recent World Cup qualifiers as well. The player is now a national hero after scoring vital goals against Hungary and Portugal. He could be open to taking on a new challenge, and moving back to the Premier League would be ideal. The striker might feel that he has unfinished business at the North London club.

Spurs to bring Troy Parrott back?

Tottenham decided to let him leave after he failed to establish himself as a first-team player for the Londoners. The 23-year-old has been able to prove his quality in Dutch football since then, and he will feel that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. It is no secret that Tottenham need more quality in the final third. They have not been able to find the back of the net regularly. The former Academy graduate could be ideal for them.

Spurs have the edge in Parrott race

Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe are keen on securing his signature as well. However, Tottenham have an advantage in the race because of their connections with the player. It will be interesting to see if the Dutch outfit is willing to sanction his departure for €35 million.

At 23, there is still room for improvement, and he could develop into a quality striker for Tottenham if they manage to get the deal done.