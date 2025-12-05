‘World-class player in my eyes’ – Van Dijk jumps to support struggling Liverpool teammate

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on new signing Florian Wirtz, describing the young German playmaker as a “world-class player” and a future superstar destined to reach even greater heights.

The Germany international midfielder has so far struggled to perform at Liverpool following his high-profile move in the summer transfer window.

Wirtz is yet to score a goal for the Reds and his poor performances have been highlighted, along with other summer signings at the club who have struggled to perform.

The likes of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, who joined the Reds in the summer in big money moves, have also failed to make the impact expected from them.

Arne Slot’s team, who entered the Premier League season as the favourites to win the title, are currently 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Virgil Van Dijk is full of praise for Florian Wirtz

Van Dijk still has faith in Wirtz and he believes that the best is yet to come.

The Liverpool captain said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“There’s a very good reason why a club like us bought him: he’s an outstanding, world-class player in my eyes”.

“He can only become even better but it will take a bit of time. For him he has to stay level-headed, don’t get too high, don’t get too low”.

Wirtz’s move to Liverpool was one of the most talked-about transfers of the summer, with the Reds reportedly beating competition from Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid to secure his signature.

Liverpool are yet to see the best of Wirtz

The young midfielder is recently starting to perform better after settling in at the club.

He was heavily involved in the goal that the Merseyside club scored against Sunderland at Anfield, a goal that proved crucial for the Reds and helped them avoid defeat against the newly promoted side at Anfield.

As usual, the eyeballs are always on him since he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world and even though he hasn’t lived up to expectations so far, the Reds are confident that soon they will see the best of the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

