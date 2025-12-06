Arne Slot completely throws one Liverpool player under the bus after Leeds horror-show

Florian Wirtz and Arne Slot talk on the touchline during Leeds vs Liverpool (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not exactly make much of an effort to stick up for Ibrahima Konate after another poor performance against Leeds United.

The France international has not been at his best this season, and was once again a real weak link in the team in Saturday evening’s 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

Konate conceded the penalty which allowed Leeds back into the game, and then surely could have done much better on Anton Stach’s goal to make it 2-2.

Speaking after the game, Slot admitted this is not the first time Konate seemed suspect on a goal Liverpool had conceded this season, which seems as clear a sign as any that the Dutch tactician is really losing patience with his player…

Arne Slot says Ibrahima Konate has been "a bit too much at the crime scene" this season. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 6, 2025

Is it time for Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate to go their separate ways?

Of course, it’s impossible to ignore that Konate’s slump in form has come amid ongoing speculation over whether or not he’ll sign a new contract at Anfield.

Konate is in the final few months of his current deal, meaning he could be a free agent next summer, though of course there’s still time for him to commit his future.

On current form, though, we’re not sure a lot of LFC fans will be that bothered about the 26-year-old leaving.

It’s certainly interesting that Slot called him out publicly like this, which is perhaps a suggestion that he’s run out of patience with him now.

That could mean dropping him from the team and perhaps deciding that it’s for the best for all involved if he does end up moving on at the end of this season.

Interestingly, it also seems like Real Madrid don’t want Konate anymore, according to the Athletic, so perhaps his loss of form could also cost him when it comes to his next move.