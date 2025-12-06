Alexander Isak has made a difficult start to life at Liverpool. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has had a difficult start to his Liverpool career, following his British record £125m move from Newcastle in the summer. He’s scored just two goals in 12 appearances across all competitions, and he only broke his Premier League duck in last weekend’s victory over West Ham.

Isak has failed to live up to the performances he produced at Newcastle. Liverpool have referenced his lack of proper pre-season as a key reason, but now Arne Slot has gone up step further.

Arne Slot: Alexander Isak is missing link-up with Jacob Murphy

Speaking to the media on Friday (via Liverpool Echo), Slot admitted that Isak does not have the same chemistry with his Liverpool teammates compared to those he left at Newcastle – and in particular, he referenced that partnership that he had with Jacob Murphy.

“The main difference for him is that we are facing here many times a low block and it is not that it never happened at Newcastle but not as much I think. I think this season the league has changed, we see so many more low blocks than I saw last season. But I see this not only against us, I see this in many games.

“It makes it harder for him compared to his time at Newcastle but I think it is also him adjusting to his team-mates and his team-mates adjusting to him. But it is obvious and clear that we have not the profile of Jacob Murphy for example available at this moment at this time.”

Can Alexander Isak turn his fortunes around at Liverpool?

It is natural that Isak has failed to replicate his Newcastle form thus far at Liverpool, but his performances have been below expectations. He has time on his side, but sooner rather than later, he will need to step up – especially with Hugo Ekitike breathing down his neck for the starting striker spot.