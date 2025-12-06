(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to add more quality to the attacking unit, and they have identified Callum Wilson as a target, as per GMS.

The player joined West Ham United on a 12-month deal, and he is now fit and playing for the London club. The 33-year-old is an experienced campaigner, and Aston Villa could do with his quality and experience.

He has not been a regular starter for West Ham, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers are willing to sanction his departure. They are lacking in quality in the attacking unit, and letting Wilson leave in January could be a mistake for them.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins has not been able to perform at a high level. He has scored just three times in the Premier League season, and it is no surprise that Aston Villa want to secure the services of Wilson. They are looking at other options as well. It remains to be seen who they end up with.

Wilson could be attracted to the idea of playing for Aston Villa. They are a big club with a talented squad. They have a quality manager as well, and they will be able to offer him European football.

He might be a shrewd acquisition for the West Midlands club if they can convince West Ham to sell the player.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.