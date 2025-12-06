Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The talented young midfielder has done quite well in the French league, and he has attracted the attention of Arsenal as well. According to Fabrice Hawkins, Arsenal are pushing hard to get the deal done. However, Chelsea want to sign the player as well.

Chelsea learn Ayyoub Bouaddi price

The journalist claims that the player could cost around €50 million at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for his signature. They need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and Bouaddi would be a superb long-term investment for them. He is highly rated across Europe, and he is expected to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

Moving to Chelsea would be ideal for the player. He would get to play regularly for them, and competing at the highest level could bring out the best in the player. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Arsenal also keen on Bouaddi

Arsenal have a better team right now, and they are fighting for major trophies consistently. It remains to be seen whether the player is attracted to the idea of joining them. However, he might not be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal. At Chelsea, he is likely to get more opportunities. He should look to join a team where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a club will not benefit him at this stage of his career.

Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an ambitious project. There is no reason why they cannot convince the youngster to join them.