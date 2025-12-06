Enzo Maresca shakes hands with Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The French international defender has struggled for regular opportunities at the London club, and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. According to French publication L’Equipe, the player is a target for Lyon, and Chelsea have opened talks with them regarding a potential move for the player.

Chelsea need to sell Axel Disasi

They will look to cut their losses on the defender and get rid of him in January. The player will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular opportunities as well. Meanwhile, Lyon need to improve defensively as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The move could be ideal for all parties.

Chelsea are unlikely to hold out a premium for the player. They should look to sell him for a reasonable price. Clubs will be aware of their desperation to get rid of the defender, and no one is likely to pay a premium for him.

Disasi needs a move

Disasi has proven himself in France with Monaco in the past. There is no doubt that he could improve Lyon.

Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhaté will be leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations in ten days, and Lyon are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit. The Chelsea defender could be ideal for them. He is desperate to play regularly, and his hunger to succeed will be a huge bonus for the French outfit. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out an agreement now.

Sitting on the bench at the English club will not be appealing for the player, and he will look to sort out his long-term future quickly.