Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing West Ham United defender Max Kilman during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has done quite well for West Ham, but he was dropped in recent matches against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Crystal Palace need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit, and Kilman would be a quality acquisition for them, as per Football Insider. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact.

Crystal Palace are set to lose Marc Guéhi when his contract expires. The England international could even leave the club in January.

The Eagles will need to replace him, and Kilman would be a superb option for them. Crystal Palace are competing in European football, and they cannot afford to weaken the squad in January. They must replace any key player leaving the club.

Kilman will be attracted to the idea of playing for Palace during the second half of the season, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham United are prepared to sanction his departure.

West Ham are struggling right now, and they have been quite poor defensively.

They have conceded 28 goals in 14 league matches, and selling a quality defender like Kilman might prove to be a mistake. It will be interesting to see what they decide in the coming weeks. Crystal Palace have the funds to get the deal done, and they should be able to convince the player to join the club as well.

Guéhi has been heavily linked with clubs like Liverpool, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will be hoping to compete at a higher level after helping Crystal Palace win a couple of domestic trophies. It makes sense for him to move on at this stage of his career.