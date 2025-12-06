Daniel Farke of Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are struggling right now, and they are fighting for their survival in the Premier League.

They will need to improve their team in January in order to bounce back strongly during the second half of the season.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has now hinted that the club is working on potential deals for January as they look to improve the squad.

“During this week I am definitely too busy,” Farke said, when asked about plans for the January window (via the YEP). “I have not one second to think about what could happen, it also depends on injuries and how the players deliver in these upcoming games. “I spoke in the summer about what he might have liked to sign and this has not gone away, in the background we are preparing but now is not the time to speak about it.”

Farke has previously claimed that he is looking to add a quality winger and a striker to the team. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can bring in the necessary signings.

They need to add more goals to the side, and a quality striker could make a big difference.

Leeds have a quality team at their disposal, but they are struggling right now. They need players who can lift the spirits around the club and help them fight back.

They are a big club, and going back down to the Championship will simply not be on the agenda. They will be desperate to stay up in the Premier League this season, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Farke is under a lot of pressure right now, and there have been rumours of a potential sack. It is fair to assume that the manager could be shown the door soon if the results do not improve quickly.

Leeds United spent in excess of £100 million in the summer, but they are 17th in the league table with 26 goals conceded in 14 matches.

It is fair to say that the manager has failed to deliver despite the significant backing during the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if they can turn things around now.